Hungary cbanker sees no coronavirus impact on monetary policy

BUDAPEST, March 2 (Reuters) - It is hard to predict the economic impact of the coronavirus in Hungary, central bank Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai said on Monday, adding that for now he did not expect the spread of the virus to have an impact on monetary policy.

“Right now my view is that the coronavirus has no impact on monetary policy and I hope this will remain the case over the long run as well,” Patai told a news conference in response to a question about possible action by global central banks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alex Richardson)