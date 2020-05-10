Hungary central bank to use bond buy scheme only to extent necessary -Governor

BUDAPEST, May 10 (Reuters) - A government bond purchase programme launched by the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) this week has curbed long-term yields successfully, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Sunday, adding that the central bank would only use this tool to the extent necessary.

Matolcsy reiterated in an interview with public radio that Hungary would recover quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, projecting 2-3% economic growth for 2020 despite the government and most institutions forecasting a sharp downturn this year. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Susan Fenton)