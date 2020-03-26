Hungary could dip into small recession in 2020 in alternative scenario -cbank

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy could dip into a small recession this year under a bearish economic scenario if the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic is lasting, the central bank said in its latest inflation report published on Thursday.

“We assume that the euro area economy will sink into recession for 2020 as a whole,” it said in one of the alternative scenarios drawn up in the report.

“Hungary’s economic expansion will continue at a more moderate pace, but the growth surplus of at least 2 percentage points compared to the euro area will remain in place.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)