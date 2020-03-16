Hungary must accelerate investments, lending to sustain growth -cbank governor

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Hungary must accelerate publicly-funded investment projects already approved, launch a new home-building programme and focus on investments, consumption and lending to keep the economy going, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday.

“The immune system of the Hungarian economy is strong,” Matolcsy wrote in an article published on the news website novekedes.hu. “Some sectors may come to a halt or slow down significantly ... but the economy as a whole will not come to a standstill.” (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)