March 18, 2020 / 8:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary cbank calls for moratorium on household loan repayments - statement

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has called on domestic banks to impose a moratorium on repayments of household loans considering the “extraordinary situation” due to the coronavirus crisis, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Wednesday.

The NBH said that if banks do not impose the measure, it will ask the government to pass a decree that would enforce it.

The NBH also said it was examining restarting of its mortgage note buying programme, which would provide more long-term liquidity for the banking system and reduce the financing costs of household loans. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

