Hungary cbank could buy up to HUF 100 billion of govt bonds per week -cbanker

BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will hold auctions to buy government bonds every Tuesday and will also buy papers bilaterally from banks and investment fund managers, deputy central bank Governor Marton Nagy told reporters on Tuesday.

He said at the first auction next Tuesday the bank planned to buy 10-year government bonds. He said the central bank’s government securities purchases could total close to 100 billion forints ($304.17 million) per week.

“This can be considered QE and aims to drive down long-term yields,” Nagy said, adding that the current yield on 10-year bonds at 2.4% was too high. ($1 = 328.76 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)