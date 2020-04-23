Hungary cbank plans to start bond purchases in first week of May - weekly Figyelo

BUDAPEST, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank is ready to take further steps to mitigate the economic impacts from the novel coronavirus crisis and plans to launch its bond-buying programme early next month, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told weekly Figyelo on Thursday.

Matolcsy said restarting exports and investments will be key to a successful economic recovery. He said the National Bank of Hungary’s Monetary Council will decide at its April 28 meeting about the conditions of its programmes to buy government bonds and mortgage notes.

“We are examining how could banks and non-banking players both be partners in the two asset-purchasing programmes,” he said.