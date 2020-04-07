Hungary cbank to launch government bond purchases

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has decided to launch government bond purchases on the secondary market, it said in a statement on Tuesday after unexpectedly raising its overnight and one-week collateralised loan rates.

“The Monetary Council also decided to launch a government security purchase programme in the secondary market to restore the stable liquidity position of the government securities market, and to relaunch its mortgage bond purchase programme to improve the long-term supply of funding to the banking sector,” it said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)