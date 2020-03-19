Hungary central bank calls on banks to suspend dividend payouts until end-Sept

BUDAPEST, March 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank called on domestic banks to suspend the approval and payout of dividends until the end of September, and passed a series of measures to reduce the administrative burden on banks, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) said the measures, which also affect regulatory limits on foreign currency financing, would help maintain the lending capacity of banks, and bridge any potential difficulties.
Reporting by Krisztina Than