BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary left key interest rates unchanged at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, in line with market expectations.

The bank left the base rate at 0.9%, the overnight deposit rate at -0.05% and its collateralised loan rates at 1.85%. The NBH will issue a policy statement at 1300 GMT. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)