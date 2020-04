BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank will buy government bonds at market prices and has no yield targets, while it wants to drive long-term yields lower, deputy central bank Governor Marton Nagy told reporters on Tuesday.

But Nagy said the aim was to flatten the yield curve and the current yields on 10-year and also 15-year papers were too high. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)