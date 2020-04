BUDAPEST, April 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian price growth will fall below the central bank’s target in the coming months largely due to a plunge in fuel prices, but it is expected to stabilise gradually at the 3% policy anchor, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank added that economic growth would slow substantially in first half of this year, but could rebound once the initial coronavirus effects start to fade. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)