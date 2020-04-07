UPDATE 1-Hungary cbank raises collateralised loan rates, launches bond buying

(Adds detail from statement)

BUDAPEST, April 7 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank on Tuesday unexpectedly raised its collateralised loan rates and launched an asset-buying programme to support the economy, hit by the coronavirus pandemic and measures to curb its spread.

While the bank kept its base rate and overnight deposit rates unchanged, it raised its overnight collateralised loan rate and one-week collateralised loan rate, both to 1.85 % from 0.9%, it said on its page.

The National Bank of Hungary has also decided to launch government bond purchases on the secondary market, it said in a statement.

“The Monetary Council also decided to launch a government security purchase programme in the secondary market to restore the stable liquidity position of the government securities market, and to relaunch its mortgage bond purchase programme to improve the long-term supply of funding to the banking sector,” it said.

Details of the programmes will be published later, it said.

The bank’s one-week deposit rate is currently still equal to the 0.9% base rate.

“However, the Monetary Council decided to allow the interest rate on the instrument to deviate from the base rate upward or downward within the interest rate corridor,” the NBH said.

The bank will set the interest rate on the one-week deposit instrument each week.

The forint jumped to 357.70 from 359 after the bank’s announcements. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)