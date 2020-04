BUDAPEST, April 23 (Reuters) - Hungary has sold 2 billion euros worth of 6-year and 12-year foreign currency bonds to cover a surge in financing needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

The 6-year bond was sold at a yield of 1.125%, the ministry said in a statement, adding that the yield of the 12-year paper was “more favourable” than that of a 10-year bond issued in 2017. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs Editing by Mark Heinrich)