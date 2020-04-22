Hungary to boost HUF bond issuance, plans EUR 4 bln of fx bond issues -debt agency

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Hungary will boost its forint-denominated bond issuance and plans to issue up to 4 billion euros worth of foreign currency bonds this year to finance an increased budget deficit, the Government Debt Agency AKK said in a statement on Wednesday.

The AKK said the funding requirement of the budget increased to 1.601 trillion forints ($4.91 billion) from 367 billion set out in the original issuance plan for this year. The AKK has raised the planned volume of gross forint denominated bond issuance to institutional investors by 1.652 trillion forints to 3.669 trillion for this year.

In addition, “the original EUR 1 billion foreign currency bond issuance target was increased to EUR 4 billion equivalent,” the AKK added.