Hungarian PM Orban hopes industry will expand quickly from June

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hopes that the industrial manufacturing sector, which represents close to a third of the country’s economy, will return to its pre-crisis expansion tempo from June, he said on Friday.

Hungary fared better than the EU’s average but still lost 10% of its output in the last few months, he said.

“That is still a lot,” Orban told state radio. “The April numbers were horrific. May is the time of hope, and from June we will storm out of the gates and return to the prior rapid expansion track. That is my hope.” (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)