Hungary PM expects fast economic recovery, to focus on jobs

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he expected a fast economic recovery in the wake of the new coronavirus pandemic, adding that his government’s recovery plans will focus on employment.

“I am not among the most optimistic people, but neither am I a pessimist,” he told state radio in an interview. “I expect a fast recovery.”

Hungary has kept in place a nationwide lockdown for more than a month, which has destroyed tens of thousands of jobs, which Orban said he wanted to rebuild, calling that the most important plank of his crisis management plans. (Reporting by Marton Dunai. Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)