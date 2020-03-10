Hungary PM flags targeted measures to offset coronavirus impacts

BUDAPEST, March 10 (Reuters) - Hungary will need to redraw its 2020 and 2021 budgets and launch large-scale targeted measures to aid the country’s economic sectors most hit by the impacts from the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday.

Orban told business leaders that “we are facing brutal change”, with uncertainty and caution in the economy running high in coming months.

“I expect a pandemic,” Orban said, adding that the touristic season this year would “go down the drain.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)