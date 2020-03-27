Hungary to present post-coronavirus economic action plan in April -PM

BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will present its action plan to restart the economy after the new coronavirus sometime in the first or second week of April, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Orban said the economy will need to be restarted but for now it took a back seat to saving the lives of as many people as possible as Hungary faces a long uptick of the epidemic, which is expected to peak in June or July, he said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Catherine Evans)