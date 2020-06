BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government still projects a 3% economic downturn this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

Gulyas added, however, that there was no consensus within the cabinet about this year’s economic performance, with some expecting a milder recession, while other officials predicting a more severe downturn. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)