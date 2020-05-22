UPDATE 1-Hungary's economy to rebound quickly - PM

(Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy will recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic faster than previously expected, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday.

Hungary started easing coronavirus restrictions in Budapest from Monday, two weeks after it ended the lockdown in the rest of the country, to prevent deeper harm to the economy.

Orban said Hungary had managed to stave off mass infections seen elsewhere in Europe, allowing for a gradual return to normal life and a rebound in economic activity.

“I think that we will return to previous levels of economic output much faster than we had expected earlier,” Orban said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to shrink by 4.6% this year, much worse than the government’s recently downgraded forecast of a 3% downturn.

The budget deficit is seen widening to 4.5% of economic output, also above the government’s 3.8% target - lifted early this month to cover the costs of pandemic control measures and economic stimulus programmes.

Orban said April and May economic statistics would be grim, but said strong demand from companies for investment subsidies for new projects, totalling 100 billion forints ($313.92 million) so far, raised hopes of a faster recovery.

As of Friday, Hungary had reported 3,678 coronavirus cases, 476 deaths and 1,587 recoveries. ($1 = 318.55 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Goodman and Alex Richardson)