BUDAPEST, June 25 (Reuters) - Hungary has lost 120,000 to 130,000 jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

“The virus has attacked not just health but jobs as well,” Gulyas told a news conference, adding the number of job losses was not as drastic as initial expectations. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Toby Chopra)