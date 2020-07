BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Hungary has cancelled celebrations and fireworks on the Aug 20 national holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s chief of staff Gergely Gulyas said on Thursday.

The celebrations normally attract tens of thousands of revellers in Budapest.

Hungary also announced new restrictions on cross-border travel on Sunday. Active infections cases have been declining in Hungary since May. (Reporting by Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)