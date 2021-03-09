Hungarian hospitals under growing strain from surge in COVID-19 patients -surgeon general

BUDAPEST, March 9 (Reuters) - Hungarian hospitals are under increasing strain as the number of coronavirus patients rose to 8,270 by Tuesday, exceeding a peak in December reached during the second wave of the pandemic, the surgeon general told a briefing.

Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said infections were expected to rise further in coming days. Hungary imposed tough new lockdown measures on Monday to curb a rise in COVID-19 infections and has accelerated its vaccination campaign.