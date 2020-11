BUDAPEST, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hungary could run out of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients by the middle of next month under the most pessimistic scenario, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas said on Wednesday.

The country has 32,000 hospital beds set aside for patients with the new coronavirus, he added. (Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Andrew Heavens)