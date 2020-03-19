Hungary cbank says to ensure sufficient liquidity for banking sector

BUDAPEST, March 19 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Thursday that borrowers will have to make all their delayed repayments on their loans after a moratorium imposed on all loans until the end of 2020 expires.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday announced a blanket moratorium on loan repayments for all companies and private borrowers until the end of the year to limit the economic fallout from the spread of the coronavirus. nL8N2BB7CA

“Although the postponement of loan repayments has an influence on the operation of the banking system, it is a priority for the NBH to always ensure sufficient liquidity for the sector,” the NBH said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)