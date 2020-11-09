Hungary announces lockdown measures to curb coronavirus infections -PM Orban

BUDAPEST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Hungary will close secondary schools, universities and restaurants and will impose an extended night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Monday on his Facebook page.

Orban said sports events will be held behind closed doors, and all gatherings will be banned.

He said the new lockdown measures were needed because “if coronavirus infections rise at the current pace... Hungarian hospitals will not be able to cope with the burden.” (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)