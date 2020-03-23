Hungary assessing option of national lockdown to combat virus -PM

BUDAPEST, March 23 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government is weighing the option of a national lockdown to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told lawmakers on Monday as his cabinet sought to raise emergency powers it says are needed to tackle the outbreak.

“We are considering this option, and what option specifically would make the most sense,” Orban said.

“Different countries have adopted different approaches: a curfew does not mean that nobody can leave their house, that is not needed and would not be possible,” he said. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves)