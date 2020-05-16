Healthcare
May 16, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hungary to gradually lift COVID-19 lockdown in Budapest from Monday - PM Orban

BUDAPEST, May 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will gradually lift lockdown restrictions in Budapest from Monday, two weeks after it ended the lockdown in the rest of the country, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

“It has become clear that we have managed to curb the epidemic in Budapest as well,” Orban said in a video. “Therefore, we can shift to the second phase of defence in Budapest as well, cautiously ... and thus we lift the lockdown.”

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Pravin Char

