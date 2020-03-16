Hungary PM: we will need monetary tools to tackle economic fallout

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will need monetary and fiscal tools to tackle the expected grave economic impacts from the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament on Monday.

“I have contacted the Governor of the National Bank of Hungary because similarly to other European countries, apart from fiscal tools, we will also need monetary tools to tackle the crisis,” Orban said.

Orban said many jobs would be threatened by the economic fallout. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs, editing by Marton Dunai)