Hungary to shut borders to international passengers to fight coronavirus -PM

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Hungary will close its borders for international passengers, close cultural and sports events and establishments and limit the opening hours of restaurants, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told Parliament on Monday.

All shops will be shut except food stores, pharmacies and drug stores, he said, asking those over 70 to stay at home and all events to be cancelled except for family gatherings. Restaurants must close at 3 p.m. (Reporting by Budapest bureau; Editing by Toby Chopra)