UPDATE 2-Hungary's MFB Bank launches $4.6 bln financing programme for companies

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, April 22 (Reuters) - Hungarian state owned bank MFB is to launch a 1.49 trillion forint ($4.57 billion) financing package for Hungarian businesses to fight the fallout from the novel coronavirus, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The package would include loan, capital and guarantee parts and will serve operations, employee retention and investment, the bank said.

MFB, a state-owned lender, is often used by the government to direct finance to businesses it considers important. Its total assets are around 1.35 trillion forints, according to a November statement, the last data available.

“The package, whose backbone is the coordinated product line of the MFB Group, ensures companies can weather this time and also be a successful part of restarting the economy,” said Andrea Bartfai-Mager, the minister in charge of state assets.

“To that end companies receive state guarantees as well as interest and fee subsidies through each product in the package,” she added.

MFB will offer 439 billion forints worth of loans, either to bail out crisis-stricken small and medium-sized businesses or to ease access to funding for growing companies. The loans will be partly based on EU funding, MFB said.

The 371 billion forint capital arm of the package will involve new capital investments and redirect existing funds to serve economic recovery projects.

MFB will also expand its loan guarantee programmes by a total of 630 billion forints, it said, offering state guarantees to back up corporate loans on the market.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s response to the pandemic - to rule by decree indefinitely - has been criticised in Europe, though Orban has said Parliament can revoke that power any time.

Hungary has unveiled an economic stimulus programme that the government has put at about $30 trillion, or 20 percent of the country’s economic output.

However, even as the package has been amended and widened, some business leaders and economists have complained that it falls short of the stimulus injections seen in other countries in Europe.

Orban on Friday said the government was not automatically going to bail out every company that gets in trouble because of the crisis, which he said was an opportunity to rethink operations.

The crisis has already caused a sharp spike in business defaults and lay-offs, which one think-tank estimated would reach as much as 160,000 people in the country of 10 million by the end of April. ($1 = 326.0200 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Alex Richardson)