Hungary's MOL to produce sanitizer liquids - managing director

BUDAPEST, March 25 (Reuters) - Hungary’s oil and gas group MOL Wednesday said one of its factories has been converted into producing disinfectant sanitizer liquids and will supply Hungary with sanitizers as the country fights against the spread of the coronavirus.

MOL’s managing director Peter Ratatics told a news conference that the plant in Almasfuzito, western Hungary, will produce 50,000 litres of the sanitizer liquids per day. The plant has been manufacturing car screen wash liquids so far. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)