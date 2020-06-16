Hungarian parliament revokes special coronavirus powers from government

BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s parliament passed a law on Tuesday to withdraw special powers granted to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Nationalist Orban secured extra powers to fight the coronavirus with an open-ended mandate at the end of March, which allowed his government to pass decrees.

From early last month, the government gradually ended a national lockdown as the epidemic subsided. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alex Richardson)