BUDAPEST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hungary will close bars and entertainment venues and impose a night-time curfew as of midnight on Tuesday to curb a fast spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Orban said the government has introduced a “special legal order” as of midnight. However, schools remain open as well as shops, and restaurants. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)