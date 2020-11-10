Hungary PM flags new economic measures to help recovery in a month

BUDAPEST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to draft new measures to help the economy in a month, when the current partial lockdown measures can hopefully be also lifted, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state television on Tuesday.

Orban, who announced a set of restrictions on Monday to curb a surge in new coronavirus infections, said that as of midnight, mask wearing will be mandatory in all public places, in the streets in Hungary. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)