Hungary PM says no room to ease lockdown measures as coronavirus infections rise

BUDAPEST, March 26 (Reuters) - Hungary has no room to loosen lockdown measures yet due to a rise in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding doctors would start vaccinating pregnant women with Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s vaccines.

Orban said the government planned to limit the number of shoppers allowed in shops from the weekend, while possibly keeping shops open longer in the evening. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)