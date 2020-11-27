Hungary PM says to decide about Christmas COVID rules in about 10 days

BUDAPEST, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will decide in about 8-10 days on restrictions to be applied over the Christmas holidays to curb coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Orban said that two weeks after a night-time curfew and restrictions were introduced, infection data “have not shown a significant change” and the number of hospitalised COVID patients would soon reach 10,000, which meant the healthcare system was “under enormous pressure.”