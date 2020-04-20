Hungary to have plan by May 3 on return to normal from virus lockdown -PM

BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday he expected to present a plan early next month for a gradual return to normal life from the country’s coronavirus lockdown, national news agency MTI reported.

MTI cited Orban as saying in an interview with Catholic Maria radio that by May 3 Hungary would be prepared to handle any rise in infections and that from that point onwards it could afford to seek ways to get back to normal life, step by step.