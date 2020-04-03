Hungary to unveil pandemic fund on Saturday, detailed plans on Tuesday -PM

BUDAPEST, April 3 (Reuters) - Hungary will introduce a new pandemic fund on Saturday and work out the details of the country’s biggest economic stimulus package by Tuesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday, adding that the plans focus primarily on employment.

Healthcare workers will receive a 500,000 forint ($1,500) bonus this year to compensate them for the extra workload and risk that fighting the coronavirus entails, he added. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by David Goodman)