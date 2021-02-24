Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Too early to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Hungary PM Orban says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hungary cannot yet ease a partial lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic as a third wave of infections has boosted the number of new cases and just a small part of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, the prime minister said.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also urged Hungarians to get inoculated against COVID-19. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs Editing by Gareth Jones)

