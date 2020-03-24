Hungary cbank has no exchange rate target -deputy governor

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has no exchange rate target and considering the current huge volatility in the forint it would be difficult to say that the exchange rate matters in this respect, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

“Of course, in the longer term, the exchange rate is important with respect to inflation, with respect to imported inflation,” Nagy told an online news conference, responding to a question about the forint’s slide.

Nagy said the forint has been the least volatile among the region’s currencies. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)