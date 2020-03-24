Hungary cbanker: coronavirus fallout could hit all sectors of economy

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank said on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic has triggered a crisis of confidence and this has already affected corporate behaviour, and could have spillover effects in labour market.

Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told an online press conference that the goal now was to preserve the potential GDP growth over the long-term. He said the fallout from the coronavirus crisis can hit all sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)