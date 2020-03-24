Hungary cbanker Nagy flags further steps to help economy

BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy will need lots of fiscal steps as well to support a V-shaped recovery and the National Bank of Hungary also has further tools at its disposal to use later, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy said on Tuesday.

When asked about the possibility of the central bank buying government bonds, Nagy said the Monetary Council “currently” did not consider this option, and launched the liquidity instrument instead. He said this tool was more flexible than a usual QE measure.

Nagy also said there would be further steps by the central bank, but did not go into detail. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)