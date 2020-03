BUDAPEST, March 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, as projected, and is expected to announce unconventional measures such as quantitative easing (QE) to support local banks and help the private sector weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank left the base rate at 0.9% and the overnight deposit rate at -0.05%, in line with analyst forecasts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)