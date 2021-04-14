Hungary to reopen restaurant terraces next week, PM Orban says

BUDAPEST, April 14 (Reuters) - Hungary will allow restaurant terraces to reopen once 3.5 million people are inoculated against COVID-19, a target expected to be hit sometime next Wednesday or Thursday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Orban also said schools can be reopened gradually, meaning kindergartens will reopen from next Monday, while classroom teaching will resume only in the first four grades of primary schools, with other years to go back to school on May 10. (Reporting by Anita Komuves and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Hugh Lawson)