Hungary to start reopening after reaching 2.5 mln inoculations - PM Orban

BUDAPEST, April 6 (Reuters) - Hungary’s businesses and services will begin reopening as it has vaccinated more than a quarter of its 10 million people with at least a first shot, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Orban, who faces an election in a year, is trying to balance measures to tame a huge surge of coronavirus infections and the need to reopen the economy to avoid a second year of deep recession. (Reporting by Marton Dunai @mdunai; Editing by Kevin Liffey)