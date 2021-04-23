Hungary to widen services activity as vaccination rate nears 40%

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare worker Adrienne Kertesz, receives the first injection nationwide, with a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Del-Pest Central Hospital as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Budapest, Hungary, December 26, 2020. Szilard Koszticsak/Pool via REUTERS

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will reach a 40% inoculation rate by the middle of next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday, a milestone that would allow it to reopen a wide range of activities in the services sector on the way to normalcy.

From next week, holders of vaccination cards will be able to go to hotels, indoor restaurants, theatres, cinemas, gyms, sports events, baths and other places, said Orban, who faces a contested election in 2022.