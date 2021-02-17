Hungary surgeon general says not time to lift coronavirus restrictions

BUDAPEST, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s surgeon general on Wednesday said the time has not yet come to lift restrictions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, adding the central European country was “very far” from herd immunity.

Wastewater samples, which indicate the likely trajectory of coronavirus infections, show the British variant of the virus was spreading in the country, she added. (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Anita Komuves; Editing by Alison Williams)