Hungary to decide on Monday about virus restrictions for Christmas holidays: PM Orban

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary’s government will decide on Monday on whether current restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus should be extended for the Christmas holidays, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
Orban said medical experts were firmly against any loosening of coronavirus curbs. Hungary reported 182 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, by far the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai
